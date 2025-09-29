German chancellor Friedrich Merz is working to persuade other EU leaders that the bloc should lift its ban on the production of CO2-emitting vehicles from 2035, he said on Friday.
"I'm advocating that we leave it to the car industry and its supplier industry to show the technological path that will lead us to CO2 neutrality by 2035/2045," he said at a summit.
The EU has set a target of 100% reduction of CO2 emissions for new cars and vans by 2035, which has been taken to mean the end of the internal combustion engine for new vehicles.
Germany’s Merz to urge EU to scrap 2035 combustion engine ban
Image: monticello / 123rf
