news

US demand drives Toyota to eighth month of sales growth

29 September 2025 - 09:18 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The carmaker's worldwide sales increased 2.2% year-on-year to 844,963 vehicles in August, helped by a 13.6% jump in the US But sales in its home market fell 12.1%.
The carmaker's worldwide sales increased 2.2% year-on-year to 844,963 vehicles in August, helped by a 13.6% jump in the US But sales in its home market fell 12.1%.
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Toyota said on Monday its global sales grew for an eighth straight month in August, as continuing strong demand for some of its hybrid models in the US offset a weaker performance in Japan.

The carmaker's worldwide sales increased 2.2% year-on-year to 844,963 vehicles in August, helped by a 13.6% jump in the US, but sales in its home market fell 12.1%.

Its global vehicle production rose 4.9%, a third consecutive month of growth.

The production and sales figures include Toyota's luxury Lexus brand.

READ MORE:

Mercedes-Benz creates new company from Silicon Valley chip unit

Mercedes-Benz on Friday spun out into a new company a group of chip experts in Silicon Valley that is working on creating a new generation of ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

UK pledges £1.5bn loan guarantee for Jaguar Land Rover

Britain will back Jaguar Land Rover with a £1.5bn loan guarantee to help support its supply chain in the wake of the luxury carmaker's production ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

VW to restructure India operations as competition intensifies

Volkswagen Group is restructuring its business in India, a key growth market for the carmaker where it wants to invest more but is grappling with ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

VW cuts output, pauses production at German EV plants: Bloomberg

The German carmaker's Zwickau factory will stop production for a week from October 6 due to weak demand for the Audi Q4 e-tron, the report said, ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lewis Hamilton mourns death of bulldog Roscoe Motorsport
  2. New Jetour T1 and T2 SUVs about to make SA debut New Models
  3. Cadillac F1 team hires Miami Grand Prix president Tyler Epp as commercial head Motoring
  4. Legacy carmakers win consumer trust in latest JD Power ranking Motoring
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Ford Ranger Raptor Reviews

Latest Videos

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka ahead of their 2025 Fifa U20 World Cup opener ...
CARISSA Official Trailer