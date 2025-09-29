Toyota said on Monday its global sales grew for an eighth straight month in August, as continuing strong demand for some of its hybrid models in the US offset a weaker performance in Japan.
The carmaker's worldwide sales increased 2.2% year-on-year to 844,963 vehicles in August, helped by a 13.6% jump in the US, but sales in its home market fell 12.1%.
Its global vehicle production rose 4.9%, a third consecutive month of growth.
The production and sales figures include Toyota's luxury Lexus brand.
US demand drives Toyota to eighth month of sales growth
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
