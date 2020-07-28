TV HIGHLIGHT | Tuned In SA

news

Ignition’s most loved show is back with its sixth season from Saturday August 1

28 July 2020 - 10:05 By Motoring Reporter
'Tuned In SA' is taking local tuning to new heights.
Ignition’s most loved show is back with its sixth season.

Tuned In SA takes a look at the local tuning scene in Mzansi. From performance-modified rides to crazy custom builds, this show has a little something for everyone.

This season we also kicking things up a notch, as we head to Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) in Las Vegas to check out what’s trending on the international tuning scene.

Watch the trailer:

