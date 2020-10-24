news

EVENTS | Your Ignition TV guide to motoring in 2020

Clarens Bike Fest, Festival of Motoring, Concours South Africa and more

24 October 2020 - 08:40
Car and motorbike enthusiasts have lots to forward to later this year.
Image: 123RF/lanarusfoto

With the recent postponement of all motoring events due to the COVID-19 outbreak, here are some great events to look forward to later on this year…

 

Want your event listed? Email the details to events@ignitiontv.co.za

This guide is sponsored by Rex Diff and Gearbox.

31 October 2020
Image: Portuguese Charity Drive

Portuguese Charity Drive

  • DATE October 31, 2020
  • LOCATION 38 Boschkop Drive, Pretoria East, Gauteng
  • DETAILS For More Info: 076 381 0079

Event Details Join in the thrills of motoring and giving by taking part in the Portuguese charity drive.

The event starts at 8am till late with music and food available. All ages are welcome.

8 November 2020
Image: Classic Japanese Car and Bike Day

Classic Japanse Car and Bike Day

  • DATE November 8, 2020
  • LOCATION POMC Clubhouse, Silverton, Gauteng
  • DETAILS For More Info: 082 779 5703/ 082 444 2954 / christo@blpta.co.za

There is something in the air, no it’s not LOVE but it is certainly the spirit of giving! Join the Classic Japanese Car and Bike Day fun as they raise money by giving you an epic event. There will be food and drinks for sale, braai and picnic facilities will also be available on the day.

RedStar Raceway, Delmas, Mpumalanga
Image: www.redstarraceway.co.za

Redstar Open Practice

If lockdown has you yearning for the racetrack and all you wanna do is let your mad machine loose, then we have some awesome news for you - RedStar Raceway holds open practice sessions every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Interested? Well, simply visit their website and secure your booking today!

Please note, due to strict safety protocols, no spectators will be allowed.

Cnr R55 & Allandale Road, Midrand
Image: Kyalami 9 Hour

Kyalami 9 Hour

  • DATE December 10-12
  • LOCATION Corner R55 and Allandale Road, Midrand, Gauteng
  • DETAILS www.kyalami9hour.com

Great news for all you GT racing fans - the final round of the 2020 Intercontinental GT Challenge is set to take place at this year’s Kyalami 9 Hour in December. For more info about the event, please visit the website.

