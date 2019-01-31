Lexus ES 250 is a smooth operator

The Lexus brand doesn’t have what you’d describe as a big following in SA, where it exchanges punches in the sales charts with offerings from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

In an effort to enhance its fortunes, Lexus SA has culled the GS from its local line-up and has given the baton to the latest ES range to cover the needs of enduring sedan lovers.

In this latest iteration the new ES has been treated to a somewhat more agreeable aesthetic redesign than the previous car but the formula of a spacious sedan remains. The car is available in ES 300h hybrid guise or in this naturally-aspirated ES 250 flavour. Crucially, the ES 250 is R250,500 cheaper than the flagship ES 300h hybrid.

Thanks to a front-wheel-drive chassis instead of RWD, the lack of a diff has yielded generous room at the rear. Despite a sportback-esque silhouette, it’s actually a sedan in the traditional sense that it has a conventional bootlid rather than an up-swinging rear hatch.

However, based on the shape, length and price bracket, it has to slug it out with some pretty talented Germans in the form of BMW’s 4 Series Gran Coupe and Audi’s A5 Sportback. But I liken it more to a rival of VW’s drop-dead gorgeous Arteon — an alternative that offers virtually equal dimensions and inside room but much more in terms of modern drivetrain options like diesels, petrols and AWD underpinnings.