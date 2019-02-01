Kia Stinger GT takes on the big boys

Handed the keys to the Kia Stinger GT early last month, it felt like Christmas had come early. While one normally associates the Korean brand with catering for more sensible, bread-and-butter motoring tastes — with vehicles like the Picanto, Rio and Cerato — the Stinger doesn’t just break the traditional Kia mould, it shatters it.

First showcased at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the vehicle had motoring journalists and the industry as a whole applauding the brand’s radical departure from tradition.

Admittedly there was a little outside help with new recruit Albert Biermann on hand to oversee the design process. The name will most likely not ring a bell, but Biermann is an ex-BMW M Division chief, and his influence shines through.

First up, the vehicle’s smoking-hot silhouette. Making a rather large car appear both sporty and elegant — which is, after all, what a Gran Turismo is all about — is no easy task.

What the designers did with the Stinger is blend rather smooth, functional lines with acute angles. Take for example the front of the vehicle. Apart from Kia’s signature “tiger nose”, the long-slung look is aggressive — slender bi-functional LED projection headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED fog lamps. Perhaps standard features in this class of vehicle, but the way they are displayed is what is striking.