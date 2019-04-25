REVIEW | 2019 BMW X5 M50d is as fast as it is frugal

The business SUV outlook is successfully implemented thanks to an incredible number of electronic features that list Skype and Microsoft preparedness among its competencies. Usability is also improved thanks to larger dimensions. It now has a 42mm longer wheelbase, which yields more leg room. The cavernous luggage area is rated at 645-litres with the rear seats upright and at 1860-litres when folded. Either way, a couple of golf bags will certainly fit in there without trouble.

On the road, and off the boil, it’s as smooth as premium ice cream despite our test unit perched on 22-inch alloys, exclusively available if you opt for the M Sport pack it was outfitted with.

The standard fitment alloys aren’t far off being preposterous either. They are 275/40 R21 in front and 315/35 R21 at the back, and these low-profiles aren’t made for offroading.

Although this X5 is now practically 5m long and weighs in the region of 2.2 tons, it’s not as cumbersome as you might expect; being surprisingly easy to place on narrow roads or to swivel around tight turns.

Unlike me, if you have the discipline to drive it in a civil manner then BMW reckons you’d return about 7.2l/100km. Spurred on by its appetisingly deep-throated timbre, I blew open the M Performance lid and managed to achieve 11.6l/100km which, as anyone with a G63 AMG will tell you, is pretty decent.

The new 3.0l straight-six is more potent. The quartet of turbos (one more than the previous M50d) spliced to it may have not entirely eliminated turbo lag but its 760Nm peak torque arrives as early as 2000rpm and the gearbox with its rapid changes ensures that it stays savage all the way up to higher speeds.

This gives the M50d no issues when accelerating off the line, overtaking or reeling in those distances. It has an unexpected envelope of dynamism and so it comes as a pleasant surprise when you discover its unflappable poise even on the curviest of roads.

As a package I have to say it’s quite persuasive against much of the opposition which when gauged from its sportiness, elegance and engine outputs identifies the Range Rover Sport TDV8 as the apt opponent.