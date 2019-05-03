REVIEW | 2019 Renault Duster 1.5 dCi Dynamique 4x4 goes the distance

Renault’s Duster is in every respect one of the better sub-compact SUVs out there. It’s a package that ticks all of the right boxes and is equipped with the kind of desirable smart features.

You also don’t need excessive funds to purchase or to run it. I’ve always liked the look which has always reminded me of a modern take of a Lada Niva. The new-generation Duster, launched here late last year, features redesigned rear light clusters and the rearrangement of lines on the front bumper have resulted in quite a distinctive visual bang. Newer and more appealing materials are added in its largely unchanged cabin architecture.

Our test car here is the new 4x4 addition to a line-up that has until recently been available in front-wheel drive only. It’s a part-time all-wheel drive system which allows the vehicle to be driven in front-wheel drive mode to save fuel, in 4WD Auto, or 4WD Lock .

A button is used to manually select between FWD where the engine torque is distributed to the fronts exclusively. In this mode the Duster is regular and potters about without trouble.