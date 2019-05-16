REVIEW | 2019 Mitsubishi Triton combines good looks and capability

It has Bluetooth with hands-free voice control, a touch-screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and dual-zone climate control, among plenty.

On the outside the updated Triton has big changes, with what Mitsubishi calls its “dynamic shield” front styling treatment first seen on the Pajero Sport model and is now also applied to the Eclipse crossover range.

The changes are also noticeable with newer, larger and bulging rear light clusters. The Triton stands out from the crowd whether you like the looks or not.

The interior is typical of the segment and exudes an ambiance not normally associated with lugging logs or shuttling lambs. The leather seats are comfortable and ensure quick and easy settling in.

The Triton along with the Navara, Isuzu D-Max, Mazda BT-50 and others listed below are no big sellers in a market in which Toyota’s Hilux and Ford’s Ranger dominate the headlines. Despite playing fifth or sixth fiddle in the establishment in terms of sales, this Triton is worth thinking about. The 2019 model uses a 133kW and 430Nm 2.4l turbo-diesel engine that is strong, refined and can be mated to either a new six-speed automatic with one more gear than before, or a six-speed manual transmission.