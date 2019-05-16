REVIEW | 2019 Opel Astra 1.6T is the consummate all-rounder

For a car that was Europe’s Car of the Year in 2016 and SA’s in 2017, it’s difficult to explain why local sales of the Opel Astra trickle along at a lacklustre 20 to 30 units a month – way behind rivals like the VW Golf, Mazda3 and Toyota Corolla hatch.

Perhaps buyers don’t set great store in car awards, or they see Opel as less of a safe bet since General Motors quit the country and the brand was taken over by independent importer Unitrans.

Either way, it was pleasant to catch up with a car that I first road tested in 2016 and predicted back then that it was a strong car of the year contender.

On test here is the new six-speed automatic version of the range-topping Astra 1.6T Sport, a hatchback that was until now available as a manual only. Along with the auto gearbox the car was also jazzed-up with an OPC-Line exterior styling pack, which on the outside comprises front and rear sports bumpers, and on the inside a black headliner, a sport leather-wrapped steering wheel and aluminium pedals.

With its 147kW output the Astra 1.6T occupies something of a performance middle ground, it’s not quite in the hot-hatch league of the 169kW Golf GTI and 184kW Ford Focus ST, but sits above wannabe sporty hatches like the 121kW Mazda3 Astina.

It’s fair to call this Astra a warm hatch, if you like. It’s not as palm-sweatingly exciting as today’s hottest hatches, but that 1.6 turbo delivers effortless punch in a very appealing manner. The car gets off the mark with minimal turbo lag, effortlessly cruises hilly highways, and is able to briskly overtake long trucks.

It does all this with soft-spoken refinement – underlaid by a hint of sporty chortle from the exhaust – and great fuel efficiency to boot. Our test car averaged 7.2l per 100km over the test period.