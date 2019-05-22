REVIEW | The 2019 Mercedes-Benz X350d lacks authenticity

The current-generation X-Class is unlikely to be remembered as the finest hour for Mercedes- Benz.

Sure, the benefits of a joint venture with Nissan and its pick-up underpinnings may have seemed a shrewd idea on paper. And it might have been a smidgen more successful 15 or 20 years ago, when the world was a little more disjointed, before the far-reaching, globe-connecting power of social media, where it takes little time for a sentiment to go viral.

All it took was one snarky quip and people were referring to the X-Class rather snidely as a Navara with mascara. The Japanese roots of this Mercedes-Benz are quite evident once you scratch below the veneer.

Yes, the front end is all imposing and beefy, with its three-pointed star, power swells in the hood and headlamps that recall those of models in the Mercedes-Benz passenger-car range. And yes, the interior fascia and most immediate touch points might have you thinking you are sitting in an entry-level C-Class on stilts.