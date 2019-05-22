REVIEW | The 2019 Porsche Macan is an attractive and attainable prospect

A cheap Porsche sport utility vehicle? There is no such thing. But what if we framed the subject as an attainable and relatively well-priced entrée into the exclusive brand? Now that is entirely within the realm of possibility.

Before we continue, I would like to propose that we South Africans have no qualms about spending more than we should on our cars. Take the Volkswagen Golf. This is a bemusing case study in which the pricier, faster GTI and R models outsell the cheaper, regular derivatives.

These versions demand a minimum outlay of R565,800 and R676,500 respectively — and watch that go swiftly north once you start playing with the options' lists. Yet both are a common sight in the city, suburbs and townships, playing a distinctive tune that has become a well-loved onomatopoeia for all: vrr-pha!

Of course, it is not our job to tell you how to spend your money. We are merely impartial chroniclers of what is hot and what is not on the local motoring landscape. A figure of R862,000 is substantial for most, any way you cut it. That is the basic price of the 2019 Porsche Macan, with a three-year Driveplan maintenance contract.