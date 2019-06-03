REVIEW | 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe has matured well

Over the past 12 months, Hyundai’s push into the SUV segment has been considerable.

The all-new Kona was introduced towards the end of last year, the Creta got a facelift, the ix35 was relaunched as the Tucson (again), and the fourth-generation Santa Fe arrived on our shores. Four vehicles, each with similar SUV/crossover tendencies, but targeting slightly different markets.

The Kona, with some rather quirky features, has positioned itself as a sub-compact crossover SUV and a rival to the Nissan Juke, whereas the Creta is slightly bigger and offers more practicality.

The Tucson, on the other hand, has been around since 2004 and has always firmly planted itself as a family mover. But if it's space you really crave, then perhaps the brand’s flagship Santa Fe is the vehicle you should be looking at.

Available in three derivatives — Premium automatic (with front-wheel drive); Executive automatic (front-wheel drive); and Elite automatic (all-wheel drive) — it's the Elite model we recently had on test.

It’s hard to believe that the Santa Fe has been available in SA since 2005. Looking back over the years, it has matured like a good Sauvignon Blanc. Long gone is that rather uninspiring front grille and bland rear. Replacing those ungainly features is what Hyundai’s design chief Peter Schreyer refers to as the “brand ’s new design language”.

By that he is referring to a relatively wide stance, cascading grille, full LED headlights, sleek roofline and a choice of three wheel designs.

Step into the cabin of the Santa Fe and the first aspect that impresses is spaciousness. The ambience and quality of Hyundai interiors have come a long way from their early days, and the ability to pack their vehicles with a wide variety of standard features remains.