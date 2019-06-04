SPACE WARS | The 2019 Mercedes V-class and VW Caravelle face-off

The cabin comes with a lot of storage compartments for stashing smaller items – a real boon when parking out on the street. Visibility and seating positions for the driver and front passenger are excellent. Behind the wheel, the Caravelle doesn’t feel like a minivan thanks to its plush, polished suspension system.

The rear passengers are ensconced in a comfortable environment that offers retractable blinds for those hours in which the sun becomes unbearable, as well as individual air-conditioning and heater controls.

The pièce de résistance, however, has to be the optional table, finished in brushed aluminium. It made reading, working on my laptop and eating while in transit an absolute pleasure.

Like I said, the margins between the Caravelle and the V-class are slim, but this caveat made it the clear winner for me.