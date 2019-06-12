REVIEW | The 2019 Isuzu D-Max is the same but different

It’s slightly puzzling when a manufacturer changes the name of a particular model while it is still in its current lifecycle. Hyundai did that recently when it reverted back to the Tucson nameplate for its midrange SUV after a lengthy flirtation with the ix35 moniker.

Isuzu is another example — though the circumstances are slightly more understandable. When General Motors exited the SA marketplace in 2017, it left behind the Isuzu brand. Changes were always going to occur, and one was obviously an instruction from HQ in Japan to rename the KB range of bakkies the D-Max — thus bringing it in line with the international market.

Perhaps illustrating the importance of the D-Max to Isuzu is the comprehensive range. The single-cab line-up has a whopping 16 derivatives on offer, backed by the extended cab (four derivatives) and double cab (10 derivatives). On test recently we had the top-of-the-range D-Max 300 4x4 double cab LX (R606,400), though a 4x2 variant is also available.

Coinciding with the name change was the opportunity to introduce some styling enhancements to the range — though these were kept to a minimum. Among these were a new chromed radiator grille, along with chromed accents around the headlight clusters, plus restyled fog-lamps and LED daytime running lights on our particular model. There are similar, low-key changes when it comes to the interior with new soft-touch panels and an eight-inch full-colour touchscreen that replaces the 6.5-inch version in the previous model.