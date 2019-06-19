MEGA SHOOT-OUT | 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor vs VW Amarok vs Mercedes X-Class

Mediating a discussion about supremacy in the SA pick-up ambit might leave one with injuries - and that's not hyperbole. The other day, around a fireside, this writer bore witness to a debate about the subject that roused impassioned and borderline aggressive responses.

They were akin to the knee-jerk reactions some proffer when engaging on significant matters like economic transformation and land reform. A curious indictment of how unhealthy our obsession is with this automotive category, perhaps. But commercial vehicles keep the wheels of enterprise turning, that is certain.

The so-called leisure-focused double-cab is an interesting format because it strives to emulate the virtues of a sport-utility vehicle in addition to workhorse capabilities.

This week we assembled a trio of the foremost contenders in this regard, constituting a rather elite niche. You see, these three are among the most powerful examples of the breed you can buy, serving outputs in excess of 150kW and with torque figures of 500Nm and up. Performance-oriented pick-ups, in other words, that promise to dispatch your pursuits with impressive velocity and car-like composure.

Now before you finish proofreading your eloquent piece of hate mail, let it be known that this story was not intended to provide the last word in consumer advice. Rather, it is an account of a fun (and enlightening) day out at Gerotek Testing Facility in Tshwane, in the Ford Ranger Raptor, Volkswagen Amarok 3.0 V6 TDI 4Motion Highline and Mercedes-Benz X350d 4Matic Power.

The agenda was simple: a sprint test on the main straight, a shakedown on the gruelling suspension track and unsettled mirth on the dynamic handling circuit.

Why no bashing through the wilderness? These products have obvious and proven competencies on dirt. Our mission was to distinguish performance on tarmac, where you spend approximately 95% of your time.