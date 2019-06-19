REVIEW | The 2019 BMW Z4 sDrive20i is a proper sports car

It’s always an interesting experience to get some insight from a leading figure in the automotive industry.

Last month I had the privilege of sitting down with BMW’s head of design, Adrian van Hooydonk, as he explained the time-consuming process involved in taking a car from the initial stages of the drawing board right through to production.

Important to remember is that a vehicle can take anything up to five years from conceptualisation to the assembly line and after that the first generation life-cycle can be another seven years. In other words, trends have to be predicted up to 12 years from when pen is first put to paper to remain relevant — and ultimately desirable — from a consumer viewpoint.

It is a challenge facing not only the motor industry, but as Van Hooydonk explained, “it is the reason BMW has 700 designers of all nationalities working around the world looking into future trends and changes that are coming to society’’.

He also stressed the need to “stay in contact with other creatives — artists and industrial designers — and engage in discussions about the future’’.

Van Hooydonk’s words came back to me when first casting an eye over the all-new BMW Z4 Roadster sDrive 20i.

First launched in 2003, the Z4 has always fancied itself as a sports car, but never quite caught the imagination like rivals such as the Porsche Boxster. Today, the Z4 has upped its game considerably. To start with, the design has undergone significant changes. Always a subjective topic, design is critical nonetheless, as for many consumers it is the one element that can determine whether to purchase a vehicle or not.

The consensus in the office is the new Z4 has arrived in the sports car segment. As we like to say, “it’s proper.’’

Today the vehicle has a more rounded, distinctly sportier appearance. The wheelbase is shorter than previously, which helps with the vehicle’s handling and agility while it is also wider, which lends itself to better grip and a more purposeful appearance. Its weight is also down thanks to the fabric top which replaces the rather ungainly folding hardtop of the outgoing generation. It opens and shuts in just 10 seconds and at speeds of up to 50km/h and helps increase the boot space to a more-than-useful 281 litres.