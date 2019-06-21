Cool or kitsch? We test the pimped Navara Stealth

With its bold black and orange plumage this Nissan Navara is the very antithesis of stealth, and I sometimes ponder the judgement of the man buns in marketing departments who give vehicles their names.

Nevertheless, misplaced monikers aside, I am quite fond of this limited-edition Navara Stealth’s colour scheme. That makes at least two of us: me, and the guy on the pavement who gave it a cheery smile and thumbs-up as I drove past him one morning.

Like me, he probably decided the Navara Stealth was pimped up without being overly garish, with its black trim and orange accents replacing the usual silver and chrome trimmings. The grille and front bumper, alloy wheels and the side mirrors and side steps are all rehued in this black-orange scheme to give the bakkie what the man buns call a “bold and edgy character to match that of its driver” (insert drum- or eye-roll as per your preference).

As most people know, the Navara is the donor vehicle to the very expensive Mercedes X-class bakkie. And being the cynical humans we are, we tend to criticise the Merc for its “Nissan-ness” but without the opposite holding true, i.e. letting the Navara bask in the reflected glory of the Benz.

No matter, that’s just around-the-braai talk. When it comes to laying out actual money for a premium double cab, the Navara still ranks up near the top of the desirability pile.

It’s a very competent piece of kit, with all the ruggedness, comforts and sophistication we expect of modern-day double cabs.

Apart from its conspicuous colour scheme, the Navara’s primary selling point in a crowded market that includes Amarok, Ranger, Hilux, D-Max, Triton, BT-50 et al, is its coil spring rear suspension which gives it a somewhat more comfortable ride than its rivals that use old-fashioned rugged leaf springs.

It’s still not exactly SUV-like in its bump-soaking ability, and with an empty load bay the Navara does ride along with some of the typically jouncy character of a bakkie, albeit to a lesser kidney-shaking degree than some (if not all) of its peers. The Amarok, with its rear leaf springs, rides just as comfortably.

Our time with the Navara Stealth was spent mostly in the urban jungle where it commuted with respectable grace. It’s a sizeable vehicle which you don’t want to spend too much time parallel-parking, but the light power steering and the tightest turning circle in its class make this bakkie fairly easy to thread through busy urban confines.