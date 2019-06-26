SHOOT-OUT | 2019 Volkswagen Golf R vs BMW X2 M35i

A picture is worth a thousand words, as the classic adage goes. Naturally, the first inference to be made from the duo parked here is one of an uneven match-up. But read on, because there is more than a bit of commonality in this arrangement.

These are premium, five-door compacts — the one on the right is merely standing on its toes — or sporting boots with an elevated platform. You pick the metaphor. Both hail from Teutonic brands that rate highly on the aspiration lists of countless South African shoppers. Both are powered by engines with two-litre displacements and automatic transmissions. Both are turbocharged. And both feature all-wheel drive set-ups.

The Volkswagen Golf R is a more traditional expression of the hot hatchback genre and is a sales mainstay for the brand. In fact, this derivative and the less-powerful GTI account for greater volumes than the regular versions of the Golf. The BMW X2 M35i, meanwhile, could be described as something of a hot crossover.