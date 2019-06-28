REVIEW | 2019 BMW M850i delivers poise with M Performance dynamite

I’ve been waiting since the 1990s for this moment. The majestic and chiselled shape with understated brashness of the V8 and V12 powered E31 8 Series was an assault on all of my youthful senses.

Twenty-nine years later I have the keys to a brand new iteration of one of BMW’s most illustrious and elusive badges in my hand and I’m recoiling. It’s the fault of the garish Sunset Orange hue and blacked out wheels fitted to our test unit.

I honestly think it’s a colour more suited to a Friday night drag car belonging to a care-free, pimply 20-something than on a gentlemen’s chariot which will frequent the respectable confines of a golf club.

Ok, maybe I’m being dramatic. Beyond the zany colour the deliciously sculpted shape oozes exquisiteness. The nose is full of menacing character. The slimmest BMW headlights ever chaperone a wide and low BMW kidney grille.