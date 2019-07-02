THEN AND NOW | Does the 2019 Opel Corsa GSi live up to its 'Boss' of a forebear

For fans of Opel, 2019 has brought a sight not seen for many years – a product wearing the Grand Sport Injection (GSi) acronym.

In South Africa, the mention of these three letters would likely bring to mind images of the Kadett (E) from yesteryear. In addition to the following hierarchy: “Baby Boss”, “Boss”, “Big Boss” and “Superboss”.

Back then in the mid 1980s to early 1990s, the range started off with the 1.8-litre GSi – the “Baby Boss”. It was followed by the 2.0-litre, eight-valve GSi, the “Boss”.

Then you had the 2.0-litre, 16-valve version, which was the “Big Boss”. And occupying the corner office on the top floor was the 2.0-litre, 16-valve GSi S – the “Superboss” – with its stout 125kW output.