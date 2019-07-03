REVIEW | The 2019 Lexus LS 500 F Sport remains an agreeable choice

Back in 1983, under the directive of Toyota's former chair, Eji Toyoda, a small ensemble of engineers and marketing boffs set out to build what they hoped to be the world’s greatest car.

The project was code-named F1, or Flagship One, and it sought to end the hegemony the German marques had over the luxury sedan market in the US. What they conjured up was the LS 400 – the first ever Lexus. In 1989, its first year of sales saw the market share of Mercedes-Benz and BMW drop significantly and the rise of The Relentless Pursuit of Perfection had begun.

Fast forward to 2019 and the fifth generation of the Japanese brand's luxury sedan. Lexus now faces an entirely different set of challenges. The Germans have control of much of the affluents' purchasing power and, aside from a burgeoning Chinese market, which still finds favour in these larger limousines, the real cash cow lies within the SUV space. With the introduction of the BMW X7 and the new Mercedes-Benz GLS, vehicles that will inherently cannibalise the sales of its sedan siblings, is there still a case for the large luxury sedan?