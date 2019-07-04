REVIEW | The 2019 BMW X2 M35i is a SUV with a hot-hatch heart

The M35i went on sale locally a month ago as the sporty flagship of the BMW X2 crossover range. Or, as BMW calls it, a compact Sports Activity Coupe.

There’s no six-cylinder howler under the bonnet, despite what the badge might promise, but the four-cylinder doing duty is the most powerful exponent of BMW’s 2l TwinPower turbo engine, producing an impressive 225kW and 450Nm of torque.

That’s the same power as the 3l straight-six turbo engine used in the 2006 BMW 335i.

This is duly fired to both axles in the X2 via an intelligent xDrive all-wheel drive system and an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox equipped with launch control. There’s no manual option available.