REVIEW | The 2019 Mahindra XUV 300 out-powers the opposition

Mahindra tells us the correct way to refer to its XUV 300 is the “three-double-oh” and not “three hundred”.

A fitting moniker perhaps, as one does tend to do a double take when first confronted with this latest newcomer to the ever-growing SUV ranks. The newly-launched compact crossover is a solid effort from an Indian firm that has until now forged its reputation on budget-oriented vehicles that were more about affordability than finesse.

From its workhorse-oriented origins, in recent years Mahindra has tried to make its cars cooler with crossovers like the KUV 100 and the TUV 300. Though their styling makes the grade, the KUV is compromised by dodgy build quality while the larger TUV has quite top-heavy handling.

The new “three-double-oh” seems to hit a sweet spot on the styling, build quality and driveability fronts.

It’s quite an eye catcher and conveys an “urban adventurer” look with its chunky styling and toothy chrome grille. Front and rear plastic skid plates accentuate the adventure aspect, but with only front-wheel drive the XUV 300 doesn’t pretend to be an off-roader. The 180mm ground clearance is there to provide the obligatory “command” view of the road and the ability to tackle rough gravel.

The high-profile tyres deal well with unkempt driving surfaces and help deliver a smooth, unruffled ride quality. Rough roads also reveal this to be a vehicle of apparently good solidity, with no rattles or body flexing to reveal any build quality shortcuts.

The cabin quality is pretty good too, and a step up from the Mahindra norm. The dashboard plastics are hard, not the richer-feeling soft-touch stuff, but the interior has a neat and modern vibe. The light-coloured leatherette seats may become grimy quickly, however.