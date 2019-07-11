REVIEW | The 2019 Mazda MX-5 RF is still a great drivers' car

It’s quite common to see a convertible roadster whizzing past, driven by a middle-aged man wearing a cap or a woman who looks like she takes a Pilates class twice a week and has a short temper and fiery attitude. If you ruffle her feathers, you’ll know by the beefy soundtrack that follows in her wake – all the horses in that six-cylinder motor.

The Mazda MX-5 RF fits this description perfectly, except it doesn’t have a snarling engine to give you an indication of how the driver feels — and that’s okay.

The MX-5, with its compact proportions and square stance, is propelled by a modest 2.0l inline four cylinder, and it all comes together to create a satisfying toy for weekend escapades on whichever road you choose to play.

I found the Miata’s engineering ideal for my driving style, the 118kW and 200Nm isn’t excessive, but just enough. The suspension is firm, but nothing stiff enough to rattle the spine. This set-up gives it the ability to dive into corners head first, with no hesitation. There were times when I felt no need for even the slightest dab of brakes, and just allowed the little Mazda to do what it enjoys doing. I was honoured to be able to facilitate this process.