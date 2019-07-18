REVIEW | The 2019 Ford Kuga 2.0 ST Line is worth its thirst for fuel

I was at Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria minding my own business when I was saw three Ford cars on display. They were the Ranger, Fiesta and the third car looked unusual to me. It was more macho, daring and sporty. It was the ST-Line badge on the side that begged for my attention. Excuse my ignorance, but I didn't know that the Kuga had an ST offering. And I was spot on, it was new to the range.

I promptly sent the Sowetan motoring editor, Brenwin Naidu, a voice note about what I had just witnessed.

Little did I know, he had the car lined up for review in this publication. Hours later, he asked me if I would be keen to test drive the car. You could guess my response to this.

Hopping in, the first thing I noticed was its spaciousness. My 1.89m-tall structure was comfortable in the driver's seat with enough overhead space.

The second thing I took note of was the CD player. I was chuffed. Even though the 4th industrial revolution (4IR) is here, I still prefer a lot of things from the 2nd and 3rd industrial revolutions. The CDs I usually use for road trips were starting to gather dust and this was a perfect way to put them to good use.