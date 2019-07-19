REVIEW | The 2019 Mitsubishi Triton is a sharp alternative

My colleague Bruce Fraser recently ventured through Botswana and Zimbabwe. He was piloting an appropriate steed: the Toyota Hilux Legend 50.

This brand and pastimes of cross-continental exploration in Africa are deeply intertwined, that is for sure. It is a reputation that has rival brands undoubtedly green. From behind the wheel of the 2019 Triton this week, one pondered about a season in which Mitsubishi held true currency in such a space. A reminder that the company was synonymous with the original iteration of the Paris-Dakar rally – when it still involved the capital of Senegal.

Nowadays, you really need to think when asked what the USP or defining hallmark of the brand is. No longer does it participate in motorsport. And its product offensive locally is a tad staid, with dated contenders such as the ASX, Outlander, Pajero and Pajero Sport alongside slightly newer offerings like the Eclipse Cross. Which itself seems to lag in many areas versus similarly priced contemporaries.

Although the latest Triton could be considered as the jewel in its crown. It is a truly fine alternative if you would prefer to stray away from the two nameplates that dominate sales in this category.