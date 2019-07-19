Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV tests the bold new 2019 BMW X7

19 July 2019 - 16:29 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Marius Roberts as he tests the controversial new BMW X7.

MORE

WATCH | Ignition TV drives the new 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she drives the new Mercedes-Benz CLA in Munich, Germany
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV tests the 2019 Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT 35

Join Ignition TV presenter Marius Roberts as he goes bundu-bashing in the radical new Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT 35.
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV tests the 2019 Opel Corsa GSi

Join Ignition TV presenter Brenwin Naidu as he puts the new Opel Corsa GSi through its paces.
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Toyota reveals price of new Supra New Models
  2. Mercedes X-Class to be dropped: Reports news
  3. REVIEW | The 2019 Ford Kuga 2.0 ST Line is worth its thirst for fuel Reviews
  4. MEGA SHOOT-OUT | 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor vs VW Amarok vs Mercedes X-Class Reviews
  5. FIRST DRIVE | The new BMW 1 Series is gunning for the Golf First Drives

Latest Videos

Questions you have always wanted to ask JZ supporters
Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
X