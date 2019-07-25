REVIEW | The 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor is a turf-taming toughie

I was airborne when I realised just what a good off-road vehicle the new Ford Raptor is. Or, more accurately, I was landing.

The driving instructor at the Raptor’s media launch on the Upington salt pan had launched the bakkie off a big bump and, grasping the handhold next to the passenger seat, I winced in anticipation of a hard landing that might rearrange some of my organs and perhaps dislodge a few teeth. But the spine-jarring thump and the loud clunk of bottomed-out suspension never materialised.

The big bakkie touched down softly and continued unruffled through the rally stage that Ford had set up on the pan. Organs and fillings intact, when it was my turn to race the Raptor through the bumpy course I didn’t hold back, having seen what the vehicle was capable of.

It was a joyride that confirmed the Raptor’s credentials as a vehicle for hardcore adventure seekers. With its race-bred suspension and extra-large tyres, the Raptor tends to turn mountains into molehills, allowing it to charge through rough turf with far less circumspection than in a regular double cab.

Turning a standard Ranger into the Raptor involved reworking the chassis by fitting robust shock absorbers from suspension specialist Fox and increasing suspension travel by 32% at the front and 22% at the back.

The rear leaf springs are replaced by coil-over suspension with a Watt’s linkage that allows the axle to move up and down with reduced lateral movement, allowing for superior control and comfort over fast-paced rough turf.