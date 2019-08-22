Reviews

REVIEW | The 2019 Opel 1.6T Sport OPC-Line proves you shouldn't judge a book by its cover

Gugu Masuku discovers a sparkling performer in this understated Golf rival

22 August 2019 - 12:57 By Gugu Masuku
The Astra 1.6T Sport OPC-Line in action.
The Astra 1.6T Sport OPC-Line in action.
Image: Supplied

We all have that pair of shoes in the back of the cupboard thatnever sees the light of day. It's not that there is anything wrong with them, they're just constantly overlooked because, subconsciously, we have our favourite go-to selection. Then, one day, you stumble upon the underused shoes, realise just how good they are and scold yourself for allowing them to gather dust in the presence on moths and Lord knows what else. In the world of cars, the Opel Astra is the equivalent of those shoes.

Constantly overlooked in our market in favour of more prominent German badges, the Astra has been one of those vehicles I haven't taken notice of or had the desire to drive. Only after spending a few hours behind its wheel did I get a different perspective on this C-segment hatch.

The unit I reviewed was the 147kW/280Nm 1.6T Sport OPC-Line, so it looked better than I imagined it would, thanks to its beefy 18-inch alloys, which prove that the size worn by a car can drastically influence its appearance. The Astra is modest in styling, which may be part of the reason it’s not a firm favourite.

The Astra 1.6T Sport OPC Line is an understated but competent performer.
The Astra 1.6T Sport OPC Line is an understated but competent performer.
Image: Supplied

Where it does earn points is, well, everywhere else, really. Its interior feels spacious, more so than you would expect from a hatchback. I suspect the long, flat dashboard has something to do with it. You’ll find many niceties here. One thing that stood out for me was the crystal-clear, hi-res infotainment screen, neatly moulded into the dash.

Other goodies that made my time in this space comfortable were the heated seats and steering wheel. For R508,000, it's the least they could do. Other standard features include PDC, keyless entry and start, LED headlamps and a lane-keep assist system, which is refined enough not to jerk the vehicle but ease it into line. With all the tech packed into this unassuming hatch, I must say that acclimatising to operating everything was a seamless transition. Well done, Opel.

The one error I made was to undermine its driving dynamics — looks never tell the full story. This is a refined piece of machinery, whose badge doesn't reflect the way it carries itself on the road. Not that the Opel badge is inferior, but it doesn’t sit in the premium category either. Handling is something I pay close attention to, not that I would ever criticise an SUV for not hugging the road like a Porsche 911, but when a car exceeds my expected output, I must give credit where it’s due, and the Astra, once again, surprised me.

MORE

REVIEW | The 2019 Range Rover Velar is an offroad warrior in an Armani suit

It might look too dapper to take into the dirt, but it relishes the adventure
Motoring
5 hours ago

Potent Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR to land in South Africa soon

The 213kW hot hatch with racing genes bids farewell to the 7th-generation Golf
Motoring
21 hours ago

New B-Class joins growing compact Mercedes range

Everybody wants a crossover or SUV but fewer folks seek out an MPV. Will the new B-Class buck the trend?
Motoring
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bakkie Shootout: 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor vs VW Amarok vs Mercedes ... Features
  2. Creta vs CX-3 vs EcoSport vs Captur: Which SUV has the best resale value? Features
  3. Annoy your neighbours with the new Volkswagen Polo Vivo Sound Edition New Models
  4. Potent Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR to land in South Africa soon New Models
  5. Bugatti unveils radical new Centodieci hypercar in Monterey New Models

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
X