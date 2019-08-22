REVIEW | The 2019 Opel 1.6T Sport OPC-Line proves you shouldn't judge a book by its cover

We all have that pair of shoes in the back of the cupboard thatnever sees the light of day. It's not that there is anything wrong with them, they're just constantly overlooked because, subconsciously, we have our favourite go-to selection. Then, one day, you stumble upon the underused shoes, realise just how good they are and scold yourself for allowing them to gather dust in the presence on moths and Lord knows what else. In the world of cars, the Opel Astra is the equivalent of those shoes.

Constantly overlooked in our market in favour of more prominent German badges, the Astra has been one of those vehicles I haven't taken notice of or had the desire to drive. Only after spending a few hours behind its wheel did I get a different perspective on this C-segment hatch.

The unit I reviewed was the 147kW/280Nm 1.6T Sport OPC-Line, so it looked better than I imagined it would, thanks to its beefy 18-inch alloys, which prove that the size worn by a car can drastically influence its appearance. The Astra is modest in styling, which may be part of the reason it’s not a firm favourite.