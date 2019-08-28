REVIEW | The 2019 Toyota Hilux GR Sport sadly disappoints

You get those cars. You know, those ones that afford its user with a certain, superior degree of social currency — even though it might not be the priciest or most exclusive automotive specimen on the market.

Take the Volkswagen Golf GTI and its R counterpart as prime examples. Both sought after. And in many parts of our country, you might find that either boasts more kerbside appeal than if you were to park up in something that fits into a higher tax bracket.

And what about the venerable Toyota Hilux? A consistent best-seller since the invention of the sundial, high-up on the list of many, including those who work in agriculture and construction. There are so many guises to be had. From the barebones, single-cab versions for fleet requirements. To fully-equipped, limited-edition examples seemingly poised for collectible status. All with strong resale values pretty much guaranteed.

I was more than a little jealous when colleague Bruce Fraser regaled me with his stories from the Hilux Legend 50 and Gazoo Racing (GR) Sport models earlier this year. A dream drive through Botswana and Zimbabwe, with majestic scenery and entertaining company to boot.

So when the GR Sport iteration arrived in our test basement, I snapped up the keys with nary a thought of relinquishing any of my seat time. Boy, the GR Sport looks proper.