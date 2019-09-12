BATTLE OF THE CLONES: 2019 BMW Z4 vs Toyota GR Supra

However you view the “cloning” exercise between the BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra, the fact is that neither of these two-seater sports cars might have existed without the economies of scale that the technical partnership made possible.

Yes, the Supra is essentially a dressed-up Z4, and neither manufacturer made any secret of this. The turbo 3.0 engine and eight-speed auto gearbox are Bavarian, and managing the power at the rear wheels is an electronic differential.

The question is, has Toyota added enough of its own flavour to make these two cars more than clones with different badges? We assembled the German-Japanese duo for a side-by-side test to find out.

Most aspirant buyers won’t necessarily have these two cars on the same shortlist as the Supra’s a hardtop coupe and the Z4 a soft-top roadster and they serve different purposes. But we wanted to see how much they differed in character, if at all.

For starters, there’s so much BMW switchgear inside the Supra’s cabin that it’s jarring to see the Toyota badge on the steering wheel.

Dig deeper and the differences are more apparent however. The Z4 takes a distinctly more premium direction with its interior trimmings, with more metallic finishes as well as ambient lighting. It’s a generally smarter and classier cabin.