REVIEW | A rave and a rant about the 2019 Toyota RAV4

When was the last time you took yourself on a date? Not my intention to go all Eat, Pray, Love on you as you read this with your morning coffee. But self-courting is a fine practice and a recommended way to get back in touch with what matters most. Which is your emotional welfare, of course.

So it was that I snuck out of the office in a loud, bubble gum-shaded Toyota RAV4, on a midday mission to stoke the romantic fires that exist between me, myself and I. Obviously, the outing would have to be tied in with some actual work, lest HR corner me and inquire about my whereabouts between noon and 3pm on the Wednesday in question.

Consider this a colourful study of the latest sport-utility vehicle from the top-selling brand in SA. As I pulled up at The Wing Republic in Braamfontein, the double-takes from patrons affirmed what I already thought about those looks. The new RAV4 is striking, particularly in the dazzling blue hue worn by our tester.

Still not entirely sold on the rear though, which looks like a facsimile of Volkswagen Tiguan. Albeit one that got totally lost in translation.

But how about that scowling face? Almost puts me in mind of a previous-generation Mini Countryman. Disgruntlement is a look that works well on most cars.