REVIEW | Is the stripped-down charm of the 2019 Mini One worth the price?

What an utterly delightful car. That was my first thought as I approached the red Mini One, parked neatly within a bay of our Parktown office basement. Its large doe eyes and friendly smirk were instantly endearing – as with all products from the popular sub-brand owned by the BMW Group. The company felt that we should be reminded of what the most accessible point into the range delivers. A test that coincided with their 60th birthday celebrations.

Yes, there is an argument that contemporary wares from the firm are far removed from what the original represented. And that might be true. But times change. Cars are plumper, to meet stringent, modern safety regulations, in addition to containing the bounty of amenities we all expect from a new vehicle in 2019. Then we must consider the foremost, commercial aspect of ensuring the sustainability of an automotive brand. Share in different market segments is essential.

The three-door hatch in entry-level One specification manages to escape certain criticisms from the ardent purists. It is probably as authentic a Mini as you could get in 2019, convincingly embodying the basic, fun-to-drive and cheeky spirit of the dainty genesis.