REVIEW | The new 2019 Mercedes CLS 400d coupe purrs in the Benz

When I last swung the latest Mercedes-Benz around a few orange cones at its racetrack launch I bemoaned how its curvaceous shape ultimately had no business hunting for apexes on the corners of any racetrack.

That was the CLS 53 AMG — a silky smooth version that belies that it was honed by the company’s AMG engineers. The CLS 400d on test here has expanded the range to two flavours since, and it’s the ultimate testament to that initial protest.

It’s quite serene at idle and crawling speeds, magnifying the ambit of the dreamboat ambitions its maker mercilessly subscribes to.

The CLS arrived on the scene back in 2003 at the Frankfurt Motor Show as an elegant and long four-door coupe concept packing a six-cylinder turbodiesel with 195kW and 560Nm on tap and stoked by a seven-speed automatic transmission.

The concept hasn’t changed much and that engine now outputs 250kW and 700Nm while the auto ’box is now a nine-speeder. The AMG Line interior fit, finish and MBUX digital interface optioned were top drawer features for aesthetics and functionality.