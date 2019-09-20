REVIEW | How a stealthy Navara stole the deal

An email arrived from an Ignition TV viewer wanting advice. The question was from a retiree seeking to explore the natural beauty offered by our country. A leisure-focused double-cab was on the agenda and the choices were between a Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux. The models in question were automatic, 4x4 derivatives in the middle-to-top ranges of specification.

My points were simple. I said the Hilux would likely last longer. That the resale would be stronger. And that the benefit of having a Toyota dealership on every street corner would bring peace of mind. Then I said that the Ranger would make a far more pleasant companion on dirt roads, with its superior ride quality. And that the interior ambience and quality of the Blue Oval product struck me as more sophisticated. Great, he said: he was leaning towards the Ford and he appreciated the affirmation.

This weekend he wrote in again to say that he was now the proud owner of a Nissan Navara Stealth, in 4x4 guise with an automatic gearbox. He said the decision came after watching a Buyers’ Guide episode in which Mark White, of Mark White Nissan, featured on the show. He sent an email to the dealer principal and expected a salesperson to contact him instead. How surprised he was when Mark White himself gave him a call, structured a deal all within budget and threw in five accessories.