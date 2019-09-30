REVIEW | The 2019 BMW X7 M50d is large and very much in charge

The first thing that struck me when recently having the BMW X7 on test, and this is before even entering the vehicle, was its sheer size.

Parked in our office basement it could easily swallow up a few parking bays, and if you get a kick out of the “mine-is-bigger-than-yours” mentality, you should be pretty happy.

Sitting at a striking 5.1m long and weighing a hefty 2.3 tons, this vehicle is certainly no shrinking violet with its distinctive BMW design language, and if you could judge its visual impact on a scale of 0 to 10, it probably sits at a comfortable 11.

Combine those rather large dimensions with an imposing front grille - in the traditional kidney shape, of course - whopping 21-inch rims, two powerful rear diffusers, and it is no wonder the vehicle received so much attention during our evaluation period, both favourably and perhaps otherwise.

Where BMW have done an excellent job is with the interior. The materials used are top-notch, from the plush white leather seats (there are seven) to the interior trim strips, from the black leather sport steering wheel to the overall touch and feel of the dashboard and technology supplied. Summed up in two words: first class.