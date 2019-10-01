REVIEW | 2019 Nissan Micra Acenta Plus Tech is packed with toys

Automotive joint ventures make for interesting comparisons. The core ingredients might be shared, but the resulting recipes and overall executions are entirely different. Invariably, this leads to debates among commentators as to who did it best. The most recent of such discussions transpired following the local launch of the Toyota Supra, whose kinship with the G29 BMW Z4 is well documented. An ultimately frivolous contrast, if you ask me. Either panders to different demographics and the person shopping for the one is unlikely to have considered the other in the first place.

Having said that, I will expound by putting this on record. The additional rigidity and marginally lighter concoction proffered by the Japanese car with the fixed ceiling left more of a lasting impression.

And it was the Japanese interpretation between a pair of chic B-segment hatchbacks that had my vote after a recent test drive. The Nissan Micra and Renault Clio are based on the same platforms. The French car came to market in 2013, while the product from the Land of the Rising Sun dawdled onto the local scene only last year.