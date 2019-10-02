REVIEW | 2019 Renault Duster remains an honest package

Every now and then a vehicle arrives on our road-test schedule that makes us sit up and re-evaluate our initial perception of it. The Renault Duster is a case in point.

First introduced to the SA market in 2013, it has become something of a success for the brand, with more than 15,000 units finding a home in the country, partially helped by offering the consumer substantial bang-for-buck and tapping into the upswing towards SUV-style motoring.

But the early Duster was beginning to look dated, particularly when compared to more modern-looking offerings like the Hyundai Creta and Ford EcoSport. The interior and some of the technology employed was also being overtaken by competitors. A makeover was in order, and that is exactly what happened towards the end of last year.

In a segment where styling plays an important role, the Duster today takes a back seat to no-one. In tune with the theme of enjoying the great outdoors, so nicely illustrated in a recent TV advert, the vehicle has a more modern, progressive look.

In line with this theme, one instantly notices the changes, which include more aggressive lines, LED daytime running lights, sturdy 17-inch wheels, aluminium roof bars and front and rear skid plates.