REVIEW | The 2019 Lexus RC-350 F-Sport oozes old-school charm

Recently, my colleague, Bruce Fraser, had a go in the Lexus RC F and its more potent Track Edition spin-off at Dezzi Raceway in KwaZulu-Natal. He returned to Johannesburg a different man. I noticed from my interactions with him a sense of zen-like tranquillity and self-assured calm. It was like he had achieved a state of V8-induced nirvana, hypnotised by the elevations and kinks for which the coastal circuit is known.

A week before that, I found myself in possession of the meeker RC-350 F-Sport. Why, you ask, was I only just getting to grips with a car that was launched in February? I had attended that initial exposure to the product and formulated my opinions.

Then, a weekend involving attendance at one of those Japan- vs Germany-enthusiast meets, plus duties as a matric dance chauffeur, had me taking up a fortuitous offer from the media officer at the firm. Right before the car was to be relieved of its service in the fleet.