REVIEW | Exploring the split personalities of the 2019 Mercedes CLS

Mercedes-Benz was on to something when it pioneered the four-door coupé niche with the CLS-Class in 2003. The concept might have been a paradox in terms, yet it went on to enjoy success, both commercially and critically, spawning two subsequent generations and inspiring fellow German counterparts to produce interpretations of their own. Audi joined the fray with the A7 Sportback and BMW came to the party with its 6-Series Gran Coupé.

The third generation CLS-Class was launched in SA this year. We recently spent time with both representatives from the range: the milder CLS 400d 4MATIC and mightier Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC+ models. Both feature all-wheel drive, as you might have guessed. We will respect the order of the hierarchy and start with the former, less powerful model.

At the heart of the CLS 400d is a straight-six, turbocharged diesel unit with a 2.9-litre displacement. What stood out from the get-go, while gently nosing out of the basement of our Parktown offices, was the remarkable quietness of the engine. Scrutinising the specifications, the reason Mercedes-Benz opted to send power to each corner in this derivative becomes clear. It has a sizable torque figure of 700Nm, meanwhile the power output is quoted at 250kW.