REVIEW | Chasing rally dreams in the 2019 MAT New Stratos

“This is not good; not good at all,” runs through my head repeatedly as I watch the test driver wrestle with oversteer in 3rd and sometimes 4th gear …

It took me several hours by planes, trains and automobiles to make my way to Turin to sample a limited-edition supercar. When I eventually arrive I am greeted by a Cape winter in the middle of an Italian summer. Bugger.

Those familiar with rallying will immediately peg the car pictured. It looks very much like the triple world-championship-winning Lancia Stratos … except it isn’t. What it is, is a 21st century re-imagination of the iconic rally machine.

A few years ago Michael Stoschek wanted to build a modern-day interpretation of his favourite rally car. As any wealthy car collector would, he enlisted the services of Pininfarina. The famed coachbuilders created a modernised version of the Stratos, even using its name, as Lancia hadn’t trademarked it.

Stoschek’s car was supposed to be a one-off, but demand eventually led him to grant production rights, for just 25 units, to a manufacturer in Turin called MAT.

MAT starts with a Ferrari F430 and skins it of all its metal panels. It then chops 200mm out of the wheelbase. For good measure an FIA-spec roll cage is welded in to replace rigidity lost by removing the roof. Braces bolted between the bulkhead and rear shock towers also help to create a platform that is torsionally stiffer than the donor. As F430s were produced in left- and right-hand drive the new Stratos can be built for the SA market, too.

While the rebuilt shell is being clothed in carbon fibre, the 4.3l naturally aspirated V8 is massaged for more power. A bespoke intake and exhaust are fitted, and the ECU is reprogrammed. The result is 400kW at 8,200rpm and 520Nm of torque sent to the rear axle via Ferrari’s six-speed manual or automated F1 transmission.