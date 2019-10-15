REVIEW | Why the 2019 BMW M760Li never gets boring

In 2017 I interviewed BMW Group design director Adrian van Hooydonk. The slender, avuncular man with grey hair was happy to spill the beans on a few matters. But the tone of our conversation seemed to go frosty when I asked why the kidney grilles on the high-end offerings were getting so damn big.

Still, he proffered a reasonable answer: the mandate was to create even greater distinction between flagships such as the 7-Series and X7 (then still in concept form), and lesser stablemates. Well, he seems to have succeeded. Tell me you are not going to move over to the left when you see either of those imposing snouts approaching in the rear-view mirror? We recently spent time with the refreshed version of the G11 7-Series, first launched to the SA market in 2016. Fittingly, our test unit of the flagship sedan was the full-cream M760Li xDrive derivative. A fast, furious and ultra-luxurious barge for the captains of industry out there.

What has changed since the first introduction three years ago? Both the regular and long-wheelbase models have gained even more length, 22mm to be exact. Width and height remain unchanged. “A more powerful visual presence” is how the company describes the frontal area of the vehicle. Tough to disagree, really: the prow is a further 50mm taller than before.