REVIEW | The 2019 Suzuki Vitara is a surprisingly vivacious package

The folks at Suzuki must be getting used to the taste of champagne these days, considering how well the brand continues to perform.

While some manufacturers must be rueing the release of the monthly Naamsa sales figures, Suzuki continues to record impressive numbers. Take August as an example. Widely regarded as a lean month in the industry, the Japanese manufacturer sold 1 581 new cars and light commercials – raising it to eighth position overall of best-selling manufacturers.

To give that figure some perspective, it is an increase of 21% compared to the corresponding period last year. Equally relevant is that the overall market showed a decline of 3.9%.

A large slice of new car sales for Suzuki comes down to one vehicle – a car that has undeniably transformed the fortunes of the brand in SA – the Swift.

Launched locally in 2008, this budget compact car continues to go from strength-to-strength based on a number of factors. When it comes to pricing, it ticks the box as it starts at a very competitive R162 900. Admittedly, though, the entry-level GA model is pretty sparse when it comes to standard features.

But many consumers will overlook this aspect as exterior design, build quality and the tried-and-trusted 1.5-litre petrol engine sets it a notch above many of its competitors. But Suzuki is not just a one-trick-pony as it also has the highly-underrated Baleno, quirky Ignis, practical Ciaz, entry-level Celario and go-anywhere Jimny, all contributing to the impressive sales figure.