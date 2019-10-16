REVIEW | The 2019 Volvo XC60 D5 is a plush choice

The other day when driving home from work, I was once again reminded as to the potential dangers that menacingly lurk on our roads.

Within the space of three cars I came across a driver fully-engaged in texting on a cell-phone placed between his legs (at least that is what I think he was doing!); a second driver who had his seat reclined so far back that it was practically horizontal while at the same time totally engrossed in a phone call; and thirdly a driver who was busy driving his car with the one hand while with the other he was devouring what appeared to be a whole chicken. Yep, this particular driver wasn’t sneaking a wing or drumstick on the way home, for him it was the whole bird!

The only thing that gave me the slightest bit of comfort while sharing the road with these irresponsible drivers, was that I was driving a Volvo. Over the years the Swedish brand has become synonymous with road safety as they have put a lot of time, money and research into making their vehicles some of the safest around.

To highlight this point, Volvo a few years back made the pledge that after the year 2020 no one would be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo. While it is obviously a very good marketing line, it also highlights the importance safety plays in the brand's DNA. Take the XC60 D5 we had recently on test as an example.

If I’m to list every safety feature this vehicle offers then it won’t allow me the opportunity to speak about some of the other niceties, but here are a few. As standard, one gets technology like City Safety – a term used for pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection and front collision warning with full automatic brake; driver alert control with lane-keeping aid and intelligent driver information system.

Unfortunately the vehicle's base price of R811,400 suddenly jumps to R977,750 – as was the case with our test vehicle - when one adds features such as the R-Design Premium Plus Pack (R78,750). It sounds like a lot of money, but you do get quite a bit of bang for your buck. The package includes features such as heated front seats, a 360-degree camera which is pretty cool, a sound system by Bowers and Wilkens, blind spot detection, LED headlights with the rather handy bending lights, park assist pilot, gearshift paddles, smartphone integration, keyless entry and striking 21-inch black diamond-cut alloy wheels.