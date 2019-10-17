REVIEW | Big fight in this little Suzuki Swift Sport 1.4 Boosterjet

I recently saw a viral video of a Jack Russell dog chasing an elephant at a game lodge. The spirit and attitude of the fearless little mutt reminded me of the new third-generation Suzuki Swift Sport.

The move to a Boosterjet 1.4l turbo engine has awakened a real fire in Suzuki’s little hatch and there’s a lot of fight rolled up into this little dog. The 103kW output is only 3kW more than the normally-aspirated 1.6 engine of the previous Swift Sport, but a torque boost from 160Nm to 230Nm has given the little dawg much more bite.

At a flyweight 970kg the new Swift Sport is also 90kg lighter than its predecessor, giving it an improved power-to-weight ratio which plays a major role in its brisk and scurrying nature.

This is a mini hatch with hair on its chest. The little Boosterjet turbo engine is an ebullient thing and comes on song without any noticeable lag, especially in six-speed manual form as tested here (the car is also available as a six-speed automatic).