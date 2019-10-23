REVIEW | The 2020 Suzuki Katana is a double-edged sword

The original Suzuki Katana rose to fame long before my time. Entering the world of motorcycling over three decades ago, it unsettled the community – etching a lasting memory in everyone who cared to know anything about motorcycles.

And even those who did not. Before now, I had only heard the tales of the prominent model from seasoned elders. I gathered it was a seriously quick machine and a desirable addition to the garage. When Suzuki released the second iteration this year, based on the Suzuki GSX-S1000, I thought was my duty as a motoring journalist to investigate the merits of the Katana legend for myself.

I must admit that despite my research, I went in ill-prepared for the practical experience of what the Katana legend stands for.

With a muscular body and notable definition, the Katana looks like a seasoned weightlifter: a perfect blend of mass and athletic form. This modern version comes fitted with an LED headlamp and a simple but functional LCD display screen with all the essential information.