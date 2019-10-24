REVIEW | New 2019 Audi A1 is a posh and spunky mini hatch

You’d have to measure your glance at the new Audi A1 to avoid confusing it with an A3. And that’s a good thing.

Audi’s claims that the hundreds of changes applied to the new A1, including larger dimensions, aren’t merely hot air. The end product is a resounding success, and it does offer a great advantage in terms of interior space compared with the outgoing version.

The model on test here is the 35 TFSI and it is a rounded package that slots between the lower-powered 30 TFSI and the feisty 40 TFSI.

It is distinguished by a more prominent and reshaped Audi single-frame grille and a very cool Ur-quattro-influenced trio of slats on the bonnet lip that heighten the squat look of aggression. The arrangement of its many LED bulbs gives it a vibrant night-time appearance front and back.