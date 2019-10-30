REVIEW | Flamboyance pays off for the 2019 Audi Q8

Finally, Audi had new products to peddle in 2019. Following a quiet spell in the South African market since 2017, where fellow Germans enjoyed the lion’s share of voice, the Ingolstadt-based firm enjoyed a relatively busy year.

Of course, the calendar has not yet flipped to 2020 – and there are set to be more wares bearing the famed interlinked circles before glasses are clinked and fireworks are lit.

What started the offensive was the arrival of the Q8 in April. Its launch marked a first contribution by the brand to the sport-utility-coupé niche. This is an enclave that needs little introduction by now. With its X6, BMW is widely credited as the pioneers of the genre, inspiring the likes of Mercedes-Benz to follow with a similar format of the GLE-Class. We can add the Lamborghini Urus to such company, albeit on a far more exotic scale. Porsche now wields a sleeker version of the Cayenne as well.

But back to the Audi. Not only does it represent a first pancake in this segment; it also heralds the reoccupation of the flagship spot in the Audi hierarchy. Sure, the A8 is still listed on the local website, but that's the dated, D4-generation vehicle, whereas the latest D5 version has been on sale abroad for some time now.

Audi is evaluating whether there is any sense in bringing the A8 to market after all, since they hardly sell. In September, Audi managed to find 18 buyers for the Q8, which isn't such a poor performance when one considers that even fewer Q7 units were sold (11). Only one person bought an A3 Cabriolet. And just eight examples of the two-door A5 were sold. Heck, the Q8 even outsold its kin from Volkswagen, the Touareg, where just 12 sales were recorded.