REVIEW | The 2019 Toyota GR Supra gets us gushing

Viewing the latest Toyota Supra through clear lenses is a challenge for many it seems. The filters of nostalgia have inevitably created certain misgivings about this fifth-generation version, in addition to its shared DNA with a certain counterpart from Munich. It raises an eyebrow when these untoward sentiments come from millennial observers who are yet to reach 30 – people born in the year 1992, like me.

Because our earliest interactions with the nameplate occurred solely in the digital realm, via gaming consoles on titles that pandered to the fantasies of young enthusiasts still far from the legal driving age. And then there was popularisation of tuner culture – an environment inseparable to the famed Oriental two-door.

Foremost in mind is the iconic Fast & Furious franchise, whose protagonist, portrayed by Paul Walker (RIP), will forever be remembered piloting a heavily-modified orange A80. Good times. Anyway, what is my point? The A90 represents a first, authentic, hands-on exposure to the Supra nameplate. And not just for the demographic I mentioned, but for the SA market as a whole. Sure, the moniker popped up in negligibly small numbers on the local scene before.